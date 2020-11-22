Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOT. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC raised Total to an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Total from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Total by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Total by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Total by 56.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Total by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

