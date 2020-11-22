Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCU opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

