Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock Position Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

SCU stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

