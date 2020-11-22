Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.04

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $24.49. Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 144,775 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.04.

About Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

