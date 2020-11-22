Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,068 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

