Sei Investments Co. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $4,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $2,256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 353.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

STERIS stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $196.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

