Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,276 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,687,000 after purchasing an additional 759,071 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,121,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $55.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

