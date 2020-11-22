Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,190 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 55.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $389.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,867. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

