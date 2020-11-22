Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,266 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

