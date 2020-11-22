Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,122 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 215,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $40,088,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after buying an additional 127,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.75.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $272.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.69 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

