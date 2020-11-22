Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Select Medical worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

