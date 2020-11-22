Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 117.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

