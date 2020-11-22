Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

NYSE SQNS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.