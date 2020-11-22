Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VII. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.38.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$4.99 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.81.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.