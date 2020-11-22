Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVRGF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.04.

OTCMKTS:SVRGF opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

