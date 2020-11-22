Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Sells $5,952,750.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00.

Shake Shack stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

