Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $207,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

