Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $1,250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,150.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,045.82.

Shares of SHOP opened at $988.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,620.48, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,010.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,983,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 12,090.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after buying an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

