Short Interest in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Decreases By 16.7%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Svb Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

