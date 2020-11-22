Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Increases By 25.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $4,503,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2,974.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

