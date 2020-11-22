Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Drops By 14.7%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

