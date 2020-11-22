Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Expands By 30.4%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $195.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.89. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

