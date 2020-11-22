Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Decreases By 14.6%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $449.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

