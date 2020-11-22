Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Increases By 28.7%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.16. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

