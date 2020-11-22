Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Increases By 20.3%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $55.10 on Friday. Dufry has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

