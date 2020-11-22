Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Rises By 27.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

