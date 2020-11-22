Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Rises By 28.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,604,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 276,587 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,880,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,297,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,167 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

