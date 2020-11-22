Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Declines By 23.0%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMSHF opened at $896.00 on Friday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $598.27 and a 1-year high of $896.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $896.00.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

