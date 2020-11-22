Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 14.1%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBBPF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

