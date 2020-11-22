Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Grows By 29.5%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 696,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,005.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

