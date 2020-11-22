Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Decreases By 19.4%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

OTCMKTS GUKYF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.