Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Grows By 15.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $8.75 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

