Short Interest in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Drops By 19.4%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

MRVL opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,002 shares of company stock worth $2,889,938 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $3,529,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $9,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,183,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 91.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

