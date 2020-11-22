Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Grows By 29.0%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 390,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of MG opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

