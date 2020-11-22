Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Expands By 28.3%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 136,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

NYSE NEXA opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 74.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

