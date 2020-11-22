Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Grows By 23.5%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

XSNX opened at $0.44 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

