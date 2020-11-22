Short Interest in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Grows By 29.9%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

