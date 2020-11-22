Short Interest in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Drops By 14.6%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 32.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

