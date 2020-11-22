Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Drops By 14.7%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,644,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 4,274,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.6 days.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

