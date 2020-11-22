Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Rises By 14.9%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QADB. Sidoti began coverage on QAD in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.55 million, a PE ratio of 3,272.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. QAD has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.