Short Interest in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Declines By 19.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Roku stock opened at $263.14 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $1,877,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,872 shares of company stock valued at $56,690,492. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $594,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,942,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,653,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. 140166 increased their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

