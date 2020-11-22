Short Interest in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Increases By 30.4%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2,180.30 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

