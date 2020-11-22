Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Expands By 26.4%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,133,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 2,478,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VDAHF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Vinda International has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.