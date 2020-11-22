SkyShop Logistics (OTCMKTS:SKPN) and Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Financial Review

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and SkyShop Logistics (OTCMKTS:SKPN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Air Transport Services Group and SkyShop Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SkyShop Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than SkyShop Logistics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and SkyShop Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $1.45 billion 1.21 $61.20 million $1.51 19.52 SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Air Transport Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than SkyShop Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SkyShop Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyShop Logistics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and SkyShop Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group -0.84% 23.32% 4.55% SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats SkyShop Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, aircraft line maintenance, and insurance services; and flight crew training, load transfer and sorting services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and engages in the resale and brokerage of aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned a fleet of 94 serviceable Boeing 777,767, 757, and 737 passenger and cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

About SkyShop Logistics

SkyShop Logistics, Inc., an e-commerce service company, provides cross border shopping facilitation services to foreign shoppers accessing the United States online merchant sites. It operates puntomio.com, which facilitates shopping on U.S. merchant Web sites offering the landed cost, customs clearance, and delivery cost upfront to the shopper, as well as assists the buyers in finding products, price comparison, use of the U.S. address, transportation and customs clearance, and delivery to the buyer's home. The company also provides Global e Cart, which offers an integration free technology platform for online merchants that allows localized checkout experience in language and currency, localized checkout with local address formats, defined export/import restrictions and compliance by country, and international credit card fraud screening. In addition, it offers business to consumer international parcel service with online visibility, tracking, and delivery confirmation. The company was formerly known as SkyPostal Networks, Inc. and changed its name to SkyShop Logistics, Inc. in July 2010. SkyShop Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

