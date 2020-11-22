SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on S92. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) alerts:

Shares of S92 opened at €48.22 ($56.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 12 month low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 12 month high of €52.15 ($61.35).

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.