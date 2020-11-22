SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

