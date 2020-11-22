Smith Barney Citigroup Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $523.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.18. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.