Smith Barney Citigroup Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $73.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

