Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $2,534,142.30 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $577,043.01.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

