Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,427,053 shares of company stock worth $176,204,204.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.